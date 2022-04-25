Goa: Thundershowers disrupt power in parts of Aldona

Thundershowers accompanied with wind triggered by formation of a weak trough near Goa disrupted normal life in parts of Aldona in Bardez as a mango tree came crashing down on power lines in Pomburpa early Sunday morning.

Rain/thunder showers coupled with gusty wind is likely to persist at one or two places in North and South Goa for another four to five days, the local bureau of the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Besides Aldona, several other areas in Bardez experienced rain with thunder and lightning.

Although no significant damage was reported from any other areas in the taluka, a mango tree came crashing down in the middle of the road in Pomburpa bringing down an electricity pole and disrupting power in several areas of Aldona.

In fact, Aldona village experienced power fluctuation throughout Sunday morning due to snapping of power lines and a fault in the 11 KV line.

Soon after getting information, the fire personnel attached to Porvorim fire station rushed to the spot at Pomburpa and along with the locals cleared the tree from the road within hours.

Later the staff of the electricity department took over and began work to install a new electricity pole in place of the broken one.

The power restoration work was completed in the evening.

“We managed to complete the task of erecting a new electricity pole and stringing the power lines at around 5.30 pm. Power will soon be restored to the entire area,” said Raghuvir, Junior Engineer, Electricity Department looking after the Aldona area.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 10:24 AM IST