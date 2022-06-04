Goa: Three youths remanded to 14 days in judicial custody for gunfire incident

Photo: Representative Image

The three youth who were involved in the pre-dawn gunfire have been remanded to 14 days judicial custody on Friday.

Meanwhile, the trio have moved for bail later in the evening.

The youths who were in an inebriated state had reportedly fired in the air in bid to show off.

The incident had taken place in the early hours of Thursday near the Syndicate Bank, Mapusa.

Before the firing incident, the youth who were traveling in a Brio car had stopped a motorcycle rider at Bastora overbridge on the NH66 and assaulted and robbed him of his belongings.

Mapusa Police registered a case based on the complaint from the motorcycle rider and arrested the trio – James Souza from Duler, Vinayak Somji from Maddel-Tivim and William Rodrigues from Ansabhat-Mapusa.

Police registered two cases against the youth – for robbery and assault under section of the IPC and for violating different sections of the Arms Act, 1959.

Police had seized the gun from which one round was fired in the air. The car which was used in the crime was also attached