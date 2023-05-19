Goa: Three injured in car plunge at Bethora

A car travelling with a family fell off the hilly road into a valley at Bonbag-Bethora on Wednesday morning and three persons were injured.

The local people rushed to the spot when the news spread across the village and pulled the injured out. They were taken to the deputy district hospital for treatment.

The injured are Premsingh Rathod, Lalita Rathod and Kaushik Rathod. The car was travelling from Belagavi to Margao, when the accident happened after the driver felt sleepy.



The car plunged 30 metres down in the valley injuring the three persons travelling in it. The injured were taken by ambulance to the deputy district hospital first and then to GMC for further treatment. According to the police, the injured have been treated and discharged.