Goa: Three booked for bull fight at Curtorim

Maina-Curtorim police station in-charge PI Mohan Gawde informed that a case was registered by the police under Section 336,289 r/w 34 IPC and 11(m)(1)(n) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act 1960 upon the State complaint of PSI Vikesh Hadfadkar of Maina-Curtorim PS to the effect that on September 1 at 15.40 hours in an open field, near Old Leprosy hospital Curtorim, accused persons namely Rui Menezes, Sendrick with their common intentions allegedly organised bull fight by inciting bulls, thereby subjecting animals to cruelty and endangering the lives of the public members who had gathered to watch the bull fight.

He said the police also charged Mathew for allegedly abetting such a public fight of animals by being present at the spot.