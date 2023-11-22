Goa: Third Fatality At Dangerous Dharbandora-Sanvardem Junction Sparks Urgent Call For Action

Representational Image

PONDA: A scooter rider lost his life after an accident at Dharbandora-Sanvardem junction on Sunday morning.

The dangerous junction claimed the life of Gokuldas Gawkar of Davkon-Dharbandora and this is the third fatal mishap, after two persons also from Davkon-Dharbandora had lost their lives in fatal accidents on the same turn in the past.

Accident-prone junction gives rise to spate of accidents

Locals have been appealing to authorities to look into the matter to prevent further mishaps. “Motorists get confused on reaching the Dharbandora-Sanvardem junction and the accidents happen. Lives have been lost in accidents at the junction in the past but no appropriate action has been taken so far,” stated former panch of Davkon, Ramesh Gaonkar.

Dharbandora Sarpanch Vinayak alias Balaji Gawas said serious efforts should be taken to control the rising number of accidents. He suggested that reflectors should be affixed on the road to alert motorists at night time. Adv Atish Gaonkar appealed to motorists to be more careful while travelling on the national highway.