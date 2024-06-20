 Goa: Thieves Steal Jewellery Worth ₹4.5 Lakh From Villa In Marna-Siolim; Case Registered
THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Mapusa: Jewellery worth Rs 4.5 lakh was burgled from a villa in Marna-Siolim in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Statement Of Anjuna Police

According to Anjuna police, Anasuya Sharma, a native of Kolkata, lodged a police complaint stating that the burglary took place sometime between 1 am and 5.30 am, when the family was asleep at the time. The family has been living in the villa for the past two years.

Burglars opened the back door of the villa and entered the house. They broke open the cupboards in the house and stole jewellery worth Rs 4.5 lakh.

The burglary came to light when Sharma woke up in the morning.

The police conducted a panchnama and registered a case under Section 380 of IPC. PSI Saish Kinlekar is investigating the case.

