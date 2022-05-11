Goa: Tenant verification issue under spotlight after Assam native arrested for rape

Margao: The arrest of a 24-year old youth from Assam at Mandopa-Navelim, who was wanted for the rape of a 12-year old girl, has brought to the fore the moot question of whether the migrants staying in the State have been subjected to tenant verification by the police, employers and the landlords.

In the instant case, the accused Dinesh Payeng, a native of Lakhimpur district of Assam, was found residing at Mandopa-Navelim and working as a cylinder delivery labourer at a gas agency.

The accused, police said, had raped a 12-year old minor girl in Arunachal Pradesh in the year 2020 and escaped before coming to Goa along with his friend.

He is believed to have taken up the job of a cylinder delivery boy at a local LPG gas agency and the owner in turn provided him accommodation in a small room adjoining the LPG cylinder godown.

That the accused was hiding in Goa came to light when the police in Arunachal Pradesh traced him by using the technology since he was using his mobile phone. A team of Arunachal Pradesh descended to Margao after it was confirmed that the accused was holed up in the city.

With the help and assistance of the Margao police, the accused was finally arrested by the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

What’s interesting to note is that the accused did not fill up the tenant verification form with the Margao police. Sources at the Margao police station informed that they will call the owner of the gas agency for questioning since the accused was employed without the tenant verification.

Sources at the Margao police station further informed that this is not the first time that a migrant involved in a crime back in their native places has been found taking shelter in the city for want of the tenant verification.

ALSO READ Maharashtra: Court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping minor girl

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:51 AM IST