Goa: Teachers warned against declining examination duty

File Pic

Goa University (GU) has warned of disciplinary and penal action against teachers refusing examination duties under the Goa Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other Specified Examinations Act

A circular issued by GU Registrar V S Nadkarni on Tuesday comes in the wake of reports that despite several instructions issued time-to-time; teachers have been declining the examination duties citing various reasons.

“This makes it difficult for the smooth functioning of the Examination Division of the University,” cites the circular.

The varsity officials stated that statutory provisions of the university as well as Goa Prevention of Malpractices at the University, Board, and other Specified Examinations Act have laid down guidelines that examination work is an integral part of a teacher’s duty.

It further mentions that declining such important tasks shall be viewed seriously and is also punishable under the law.

The Registrar has requested the Deans, Principals of affiliated college and institutions to inform their respective teaching staff to cooperate with the examination division of the University in the conduct of its examinations, central assessment, and timely declaration of results.

“The University may initiate appropriate action under the aforesaid provisions in the event of failure on the part of teachers to perform examination-related duties assigned to them,” it said