Goa: TCP revokes technical clearance for land development on hillock in Cuncolim

People’s power reigned supreme in Cuncolim as the Town Country Planning department has finally revoked the technical clearance issued for the controversial sub-division of property and land development at Cacnamodi-Cuncolim adjoining the National Highway 66.

In a major development coming after a year-long struggle, wherein the villagers, activists and the politicians opposed tooth and nail the sub-division of the property on grounds the land where development has been undertaken is a hillock, the technical clearance order issued dated November 22, 2021 for sub-division of plots (provisional NOC) stands revoked forthwith.

The order issued by deputy Town Planner, Sandeep P Surlekar has directed the developer not to carry out any development activities in the plot henceforth.

In the revocation order, the deputy Town Planner pointed out that subsequent upon the commencement of development of the property in question based on the technical clearance dated November 22, 2021, the TCP office received several complaints/ representations from NGO’s, individuals and authorities informing about the violations carried out at the site with regard to Section 17-A of TCP Act by cutting sloppy land in the property.

“On verification of the fact, it is noted that the cutting of sloppy land has been carried out for development of 10.0 mts wide internal sub-division road on the western side of the said property for a stretch of 30.0 mts. The illegal cutting is also noticed towards northern side of the property,” the revocation order stated.

The order further stated that the contour plans submitted by the developer were wrong, alleging misrepresentation. While pointing out that a TCP had issued a show cause notice to the developer seeking explanation in this regard, Surlekar informed that the explanation given in response to show cause notice dated 19/7/2022 was perused and it is revealed that justification and reasoning quoted by the developer is not satisfactory and does not hold good in terms of development regulations presently being followed by Town & Country Planning Dept.

“In view of the above, the Technical Clearance Order issued vide no. TPM/32727/ Cun/71/1(p)/ 2021/5823 did, 22/11/2021 for sub-division of property (Provisional NOC) stands revoked herewith. You are hereby directed not to carry out any development activities in the said plot henceforth,” the Dy Town Planner stated.

The technical clearance issued for the sub-division of land on the picturesque Cacnamodi hillock had stirred a row in the historic village, with villagers, activists, and the political class joining the battle to save the hillock.

Then Chief Officer, Violet Gomes had on July 19, 2022 issued the stop work order cum show cause notice on the land developer after a site inspection by civic officials reported that development work is in progress at the site in contravention of the provisions of the clearance issued by the Town and Country Planning Authority and in violation of the provisional permission issued by the civic body dated April 20.

While directing the developer to stop the work forthwith, Chief Officer directed the developer to show cause with documentary evidence, if any, as to why the NOC shall not be revoked under the Goa Municipalities Act 1968.

A complaint was later lodged by the people including Dr Jorson Fernandes, wherein they made a strong case for the revocation of the permission for land development.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)