Goa: TCP Department notifies draft on changes to building laws

The Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department has proposed changes in regulations under the Goa (Regulation of Land Development and Building Construction) Act, 2008, and notified the new draft regulations which propose to permit constructions for specific purposes like agriculture research, sports and religious arenas and yoga centres, in hitherto green zones.

The Draft regulations notified by Chief Town Planner (Administration) James Mathew has called for objections from the general public within 30 days.

The new proposed regulations also permit construction of "farm houses" in lands zoned as 'agriculture' (A1 and A2 zones).

Farm houses within A1 and A2 zones shall be permitted provided these lands are not classified as “rice” (Paddy field) and “forest” in survey records," one proposed draft rule provides.

It however mandates that the land where the farm house is being proposed should be of a minimum area of not less than 10,000 square meters and the maximum ground coverage permitted will be limited to 2.5% of the plot and the maximum built-up area permissible will be 500 square meters.

A maximum height restriction for the farm house construction of 7.60 m from ground level to the eaves of the roof has also been proposed.

For open air sports or religious structures the minimum size of the land holding is mandated to be 2 lakh square meters and the maximum FAR coverage and height restriction permissible shall be 5% and 7.60 meters, another clause in the proposed draft regulations states.

For yoga or meditation centres, yet another draft rule proposes that these shall be permitted provided the plot is of a minimum of 50,000 square meters area. The maximum Coverage again will be 5% of the entire land holding and height restrictions of the edifices should be again 7.60 meters.

The draft rules also proposes "common use" of open spaces by the joint owners of the sub-divided plots and permit in these open spaces utility structures including water towers provided the coverage is not more than 5 % of the total area of the open space.

These draft regulations were part of a larger modification proposed by the TCP department back in September last year in which it had made provisions also for golf courses and film cities. Notified then, the draft regulations were however dropped in October when the TCP department rescinded.

In the draft regulations proposed now, there is no provision for golf courses and film cities.