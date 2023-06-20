Goa: Taxi Owner, Driver Held For Car Stunts At Porvorim

Porvorim Police have arrested a taxi owner from Porvorim and a driver from Dharwad on charges of driving a Goa-registered taxi in dangerous manner along the Panjim-Mapusa road.

This incident occurred around 12.15 am on Sunday on the stretch of road between Jivottam Math to O’Coqueiro junction.

The accused taxi driver and two inmates in the car had opened three doors of the car while the car in motion. This was noticed by the driver and his friends who were in a car behind the taxi and they recorded the stunt on their mobile and posted on social media.

The video of the stunt went viral and Porvorim police traced the car. Police then arrested the car owner from Ramnagar–Porvorim as well as the driver Fahith Hamza (37) of Shivanand Nagar, Dharwad-Karnataka under Sections 279, 336 of Indian Penal code and Section 184 of Motor Vehicle Act. Porvorim police have also seized the car and Police Inspector Anant Gaonkar is investigating the case.