Goa: Taxi drivers not using digital meters to face action

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho has warned taxi operators of strict action if they have not installed digital meters or if they are not using the digital meters.

“The transport department will launch a drive across the State from next week against taxi operators who refuse to use digital meters. He said permits of taxi will be suspended if any taxi operator is found charging passengers without digital meters,” said Godinho.

Minister further warned that the government will be forced to invite app-based taxi aggregators like Ola and Uber if local taxi operators continue to overcharge tourists.

“We will strictly enforce the usage of digital meters by taxis and if still they continue to avoid digital meters, we will be forced to invite Ola and Uber in the State to provide much-needed relief to tourists and locals who are taken for a ride by taxi operators”, he added.