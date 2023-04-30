Goa: Tawadkar threatens duo with defamation case

﻿Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar making a point to refute the allegations made by Congress leader Janardhan Bhandari and Goa Forward leader Vikas Bhagat on felling of trees. |

Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Saturday has threatened to file a defamation case against Congress leader Janardhan Bhandari and Goa Forward Party leader Vikas Bhagat for what he termed as making statements aimed at defaming him over the issue of trees felling in Canacona.

Addressing the media, the Speaker pointed out that the trees which were transported to the mill for cutting were not live ones, but those which had fallen on the ground. He further pointed out that not a single teak tree was brought to the mill for cutting, adding that two leaders sought to convey an impression that five truck loads of trees were being brought to the mill for cutting.

Saying the trees were being transported to the mill with the required passes from the Forest department, Tawadkar said the duo tried to convey a false message that the trees brought to the mill were teak trees.

“The duo tried to paint me like a Veerappan without taking into account that I hold the position of Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly. If they had any doubts and queries about the trees and the transportation, it was their moral duty to file an RTI to obtain the information. It is clear that the duo came with the intention to defame my name and paint me like Veerapan”, he said.

Saying that the due process of law was followed right from the time the dead trees were being lifted from the site to the transportation to the mill for cutting, Tawadkar produced documents to prove that nothing was done in an illegal manner.

“The wood was required for the houses which are being built for the homeless. There’s no ulterior motive behind the construction of the houses, but to give the homeless a decent roof over their head”, he added.

Pointing out that he has got illegal gambling and lawlessness stopped in Canacona constituency after his election in 2022, Tawadkar said the action against illegal activities seemed to have not gone down well with certain people in the constituency.