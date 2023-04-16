Goa: Tankers cash in on water shortage at Porvorim

With the water shortage turning critical in Porvorim, residents have been forced to turn to alternative means of water supply and private water tankers have capitalised from this surge in demand and have hiked their rates.

The storage tank at the water treatment plant in Porvorim is dry as not a drop of water has been received from Tillari in the last eight days. PWD sources claimed it would take another eight days to restore the water supply from Tillari. Till then, residents in Porvorim have to rely on water supply from the Assnora Treatment plant.

At present, the PWD has resorted to rationing water to all areas of Porvorim. There is no fixed timing for the release of water by PWD. Water is being released every alternate day and that too for a short duration of half an hour. Since there is low pressure, water trickles down the taps of residents.

Sources said the PWD has only one water tanker and since the demand has shot up, they have hired more tankers for supply.

“But the problem is that PWD does not have sufficient water in stock to supply to all needy residents,” said the source.

Given the surge in demand for water supply and the inability of the PWD to supply water, either through taps or its tankers, residents have been forced to turn to private water tankers for water supply.

Water tanker suppliers have capitalised on this surge in demand and have hiked their rates from Rs 700-900 to Rs 1,200-1,500 per tanker.

“This is for the first time such an acute water shortage has occurred in Porvorim in the last five years. We were hoping to get a sufficient water supply after the construction of the water treatment plant. But we have been totally disappointed and frustrated,” said a resident on condition of anonymity.

“Further, more and more constructions are coming up in Porvorim as a result of which demand for water will grow in the coming years. The State government should wake up from its slumber and focus on the adequate water supply to the people.”