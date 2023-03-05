Goa: Talks on my LS candidature are rumours says Tanavade

The Goan: With more than 30 MLAs on your side the BJP-led government is more than comfortable when it comes to numbers in the State. You must be pretty confident as the parliament elections draw near. How do you see the political situation evolving in the State vis-à-vis your party?

Sadanand Tanavade: Our position is excellent at present. The parliament elections are good one year away but the BJP is ready to face elections even tomorrow. It is because of our strong organisational control. Our base is our booth. We are going to complete the revision and verification of booths by March 31. We always believe in the organisation. In the North East, especially in Nagaland and Meghalaya where the majority of the voters are minorities, we have done well. It shows people have accepted Modi’s leadership irrespective of caste and religion. In Goa also we are going to get a maximum number of votes from all the constituencies. And it is not only because we have 33 MLAs with us. We have our organisation down the level. We are trying our best to form 100 percent booth committees even in Salcete taluka like in Benaulim, Velim, Nuvem etc.

TG: The parliament elections will be held in just about a year from now. How is your party placed to face the Lok Sabha elections in Goa?

ST: In the North we have been winning the seat since 1999 without a break. In South Goa we won twice in 1999 and 2014. In 2024, we are sure we will once again win the North Goa seat by a big lead. This time we are also going to win the South Goa seat with a good lead.

TG: What makes you so confident that you will win the South Goa seat hands down?

ST: I travel all over Goa. The CM is also moving in different areas of the State. Irrespective of party loyalty, people in many constituencies in South Goa are saying that they are with the BJP because they are sure our party will storm back to power at the Centre. Since 2014, they have seen the development work done by the BJP with the funds from the Central government – National highways, bridges, international airport, ayurvedic hospital, electronic city (which is supposed to come), sports city, cricket stadium etc. Now people look towards development.

TG: There are subtle hints which indicate that you could be the probable choice for the North Goa Lok Sabha seat.

ST: It’s not like that. Even in 2022, many were thinking that I am going to contest from the Tivim constituency in the assembly polls. I am moving all over Goa. I have decided to give justice to the party from the day I was appointed the president. Those rumours have always been there. I know that we should get both the seats elected. That is my motto.

TG: Off late you have been attending a lot of public functions. This gives an impression that something is cooking.

ST: I am very thankful to the people of Goa and my party. Actually, invitations come from all over Goa. Everyone is inviting me…The youth want Sadanand to be their chief guest. They think the BJP president is doing something good for the party and that’s why they are calling me. And it’s not only in North Goa, I am getting invitations even in South Goa.

TG: So, isn’t that enough indication that you are in the fray?

ST: I don’t think so. It’s too early to decide. And I don’t think it will happen because Shripad has been an MP for very long and he is doing good work in Goa. He’s a very good person. So it’s just rumours...

TG: If the BJP high command says you should be the candidate, won’t you accept it?

ST: I cannot answer this. Election fever starts three months before the election date is announced. This is too early a time to say anything. I am doing my party work. And my tenure is extended up to 2024 because of the Lok Sabha polls.

TG: Recently the Union Minister of State for Tourism and North Goa MP Shripad Naik publicly expressed his disappointment at not being invited for the inauguration of the refurbished Dona Paula jetty. He even said he felt insulted as it has happened more than once and depicted a pattern. Is the development a coincidence to pass a subtle message to Shripad?

ST: It was a government function. And the tourism minister has already apologised. I think it should have not come out in the public. There is no point in discussing such issues in public. It should have been resolved in one-to-one meeting. Nobody does it purposely. It must be due to some mistake on the part of an individual. But it was wrong. When he is the union minister for state, they should have invited him. But the good thing is that the State tourism minister has whole-heartedly said “I am sorry”.

TG: Do you think Shripad Naik will be renominated to the North Goa seat for a record time?

ST: I cannot speak on this. I have restrictions. I have no right to say anything…I told you. He is a long time MP. He is doing a good job. He is a minister. And he has good relations with everybody. I cannot say who will be the candidate. The parliamentary central election board will decide.