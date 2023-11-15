Goa: Suspected Dengue Snuffs Out Life Of 6-Year-Old Vasco Girl

6-year-old girl dies of dengue | Representative image

VASCO: In a tragic incident, a 6-year-old girl from New Vaddem, Vasco lost her life due to suspected dengue on Tuesday, ironically on Children's Day.

Agitated residents of New Vaddem along with ward councillor Sudesh Bhosle later confronted doctors and staff of Chicalim Sub District hospital to protest the death of the minor girl.

The residents also filed a complaint at the Vasco police station demanding a proper investigation while urging Health Minister Vishwajit Rane to personally look into the matter.

Minor girl succumbs to dengue

Vani Khanapur, the six-year-old girl, was residing near Durga Mata temple at New Vaddem and was the only child. She had a fever and died due to suspected dengue (NS1) at GMC after being referred from Chicalim SDH in the wee hours of Tuesday.

"The parents had been constantly telling doctors that she was having pain. We called them several times but, they attended the case only at around 6 am and then realised that her blood pressure was dropping. They then referred her to GMC where doctors said that we should have got her a bit earlier and that it was too late now", said Khanapur

A resident Krishna Naik complained bitterly about doctors being arrogant with patients. "This hospital is for people of Mormugao and mostly for people who are financially weak. Many a times doctors behave arrogantly”, he said

Talking of a fresh incident, Naik said, a lady with a child came to the hospital but no one attended to her. “It was after we agitated that the girl was taken in to avoid public backlash”, he said.

Naik also said doctors are not referring patients to GMC when required in another case a lady had come to this hospital at 9.30 am with her 9-year-old daughter who had dengue but doctors referred her to GMC after formalities only at 12.30 pm.

Meanwhile, Chicalim SDH in charge, Dr Anil Umbraskar confirmed that the case was that of suspected dengue. "The girl had attended our OPD on Tuesday morning and had a fever for the last four days. We then sent her for a blood test, her results showed NS1 which is a case of suspected Dengue”, he said.

Dr Anil Umbraskar, however, said her platelet count was above one lakh and she was kept under observation and was stable. We also started with fluids which is the first line of treatment”, he said. “Our senior doctors received a call early morning that the child was complaining of leg pain. They checked her and she was fine and she even went to the washroom”.

“The doctors then got another call at around 5 am that the child was complaining of stomach ache and leg pain and the doctor realised that the blood pressure had dropped. The doctors then without wasting time referred her to GMC because the BP was on the lower side and the girl expired in GMC", said Dr Umbraskar

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)