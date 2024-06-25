Goa: Subhash Halarnkar Clinches Victory In Socorro Panchayat By-Election By 22 Votes

Porvorim: Subhash Halarnkar won the by-poll in Ward 10 of Socorro Panchayat by a margin of 22 votes, to replace his son who had resigned as panch.

About Subhash Halarnkar's Performance

Subhash Halarnkar polled 322 votes, defeating his nearest opponent Sanjay Subhash Redkar (300 votes), followed by Heramb Haresh Halarnkar (45 votes) and Kajol Kalidas Wadkar (9 votes). Five votes were rejected during the counting of votes in the office of Bardez Mamlatdar on Monday.

The by-election was conducted for this ward on Sunday and voter turnout was 73.23%, with 681 of the 930 voters exercising their franchise.

Sarvesh Halarnkar, the son of Subhash Halarnkar, was elected from the ward in 2022. Sarvesh, however, resigned as panch after securing a government job.