Goa: Students Pursuing Graduation Can Simultaneously Acquire Skills At ITIs From Next Academic Year, Says CM Pramod Sawant

The Goan network

Margao: Laying stress on skilled Goa, Fit Goa and an inclusive Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday launched dual degree and certification programme to enable students at the graduation level to simultaneously acquire skills at the ITI’s from the next academic year.

He further said that the Director Higher Education, Director Technical Education and Director Skilled Development have entered into MoUs with industries and industries associations to provide avenues for apprenticeship and placement for students acquiring skills.

Apprenticeship and training mandatory for government job applicants.

The Chief Minister further cautioned that apprenticeship and training will be mandatory for candidates applying for government jobs such as peons and LDCs.

“The Director of Higher Education has entered into a MoU wherein students undergoing graduation courses will be allowed to enroll themselves in the ITI’s simultaneously and participate in the skilled program. The program will be launched from the coming academic year at the Borda ITI,” he said, after launching the first batch of PM Vishwakarma across 10 centres in the presence of Union Minister of State for Skill Development, IT, Rajiv Chandrashekar, Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira, Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Tanavade, MLAs Digambar Kamat and Ulhas Tuenkar at the Ravindra Bhavan on Thursday.

The Chief Minister also felicitated around 30 Guru or Master Crafts people under the PM Vishwakarma Guru Ka Sanman program on the occasion.

Saying Goa is the first State to launch the dual degree and certification course, the Chief Minister said, “Students undergoing graduation degree courses in the first, second and third year will be able to enroll themselves in the ITI’s in the evening session to take the skilled certificate education. This is the first time in the country that dual degree and certification has been launched,” he added.

Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched Skilled India, Fit India and Inclusive India, the Chief Minister said the Goa government has also laid focus on Skilled Goa, Fit India and Inclusive India, saying the Purple Fest organised in the State is an instance that the government is interested in the development of every citizen in the State.

Current generation is the luckiest in country's history: Rajiv Chandrashekhar

In his address, Union Minister Rajiv Chandrashekar said the present generation is the luckiest generation in the country’s history, with so many opportunities available for the youth, from technology to farming, health, manufacturing, service sectors.

“PM Modi’s vision is to make Indian economy the third largest in the world. With India playing host to a large young population, the PM has launched various schemes to equip the youngsters with skills and training need to get employment,” he said.