Goa: State received 6% less rainfall than normal from June 1 to Aug 15

Mapusa: Goa has experienced six per cent less than normal rainfall between June 1 and August 15 period even as the monsoon forecast for the remaining 10 days of the month does not look all that bright.

Last year the State saw two per cent below normal rainfall for the same period.

As per the latest data available this monsoon, Mormugao has received the least rainfall among the 13 rain stations in the State while Valpoi received the highest.

The overall rainfall situation will continue to remain patchy till the end of this month endorsing the long-range prediction of the Indian Meteorological Department that Goa would experience below-normal rainfall in August.

The current seasonal rainfall matches with the overall trend of below-normal rain in the last eight years with 2019 and 2020 being exceptions when Goa saw excess rainfall during June 1 and August 15.

Last year the State experienced two per cent less than normal rainfall between June 1 and August 15 while it was 14 per cent less in 2018 and 23 per cent less in 2017. Similarly, it was two per cent less than normal in 2016 and 22 per cent less in 2015.

However, the State received 20 per cent excess rainfall in 2019 and 28 per cent excess in 2020 for the same period.

There is not much change in the weather report for the next five days with heavy rainfall predicted at isolated places in the next 48 hours.

“Goa will continue to get isolated heavy rainfall in the next two days. The increased rainfall activity will not be uniform but concentrated in a few areas and mostly near the Ghat region. One or two places may report 6 mm rainfall,” said Rahul Mohan, senior IMD official in Goa.

According to the weather report, squally wind speed reaching 40-50 km/h gusting to 60 km/h is likely to prevail over the South Maharashtra-Goa coast on August 22. Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off the coast during the above-mentioned period.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan