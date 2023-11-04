Goa: State Govt Announces ﻿New Ferry Rates Amid Public Backlash; To Come Into Effect From Nov 16

The Goan network

PANAJI: The State government officially announced the new rates for ferry rides for two and four-wheeler users in Goa effective from November 16, despite Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phaldesai's claim that the decision will be reconsidered.

As per the rates issued via a notice, these will be uniform throughout the State and two-wheelers will be charged ₹10 per trip with the option of a monthly pass of ₹150 for unlimited rides.

The new ferry rates

For three and four-wheelers, the rate will be ₹40 per ride and the monthly pass for unlimited rides will be ₹600. For Medium Commercial Vehicle (MCV) and Motor Passenger Vehicle (MPV) the rate per trip is ₹100 and the monthly pass will be ₹1500.

And for heavy vehicles, including passenger vehicles with a total weight less than 10 tonnes, it will be ₹400 per trip with a monthly pass for ₹6,000. For cargo-carrying vehicles, the charges will ₹50 per tonne per trip.

Ferry routes

The notice also says that these rates will be applicable on the following 18 ferry routes: Pomburpa-Chorao, Old Goa-Piedade, Camurlim-Tuem, Naroa-Diwar, Old Goa-Diwar, Volvoi-Surla, Panaji-Betim, Tolto-Dhauji, Cumbharjua-Gavandalim, Kerim-Terekhol, Ribandar-Chorao, Sao Pedro-Diwar, Vashim-Amboi, Sarmanas-Tonca, Raia-Shiroda, Adpai-Rassaim, Rassaim-Durbhat and Marcaim-Cortalim.