Goa: Stakeholders urged to ensure schemes reach the needy

WRD Minister Subhash Shirodkar has said that stakeholders of the government should ensure that schemes implemented in the interest of the people should reach the needy people, a record of which should be maintained to enable them to set a target in future.

He was addressing the ‘Prashasan Tumchya Dari’ programme organised at Sant Sohirobanath Ambiye Government College at Virnoda-Pernem on Friday.

Pernem MLA Pravin Arlekar, Mandrem MLA Jit Arolkar, former Mandrem MLA Dayanand Sopte, PMC Chairperson Madhav Sinai Desai, Pernem Mamlatdar Anant Malik, ZP members, sarpanchas, deputy sarpanchas, Deputy Collector Pernem Deepak Vaigankar, Swayampurna Mitras and government officers were present on the occasion.

Arlekar briefed about the work being undertaken in the Pernem constituency, while Mandrem MLA Jit Arolkar and Dayanand Sopte also spoke on the occasion.

Locals demanded that electricity cables dangling dangerously be put in place and sought the clearing of pending cases in the deputy collector’s office as well as the mamlatdar’s office.

They also demanded the repairing of potholes on the roads before the monsoon, providing a taxi counter for the landless and compensation to those who have lost their land for the Mopa Airport.

Locals also raised issues pertaining to water scarcity and power shortage.

Torse sarpanch Prarthana Mote stated that an educational hub should be constructed on the land belonging to Torse Government High School.

Ulhas Arolkar, a writer from Parsem, complained to the minister that he has had no proper access to his home for the last two years. Ulhas claimed that the access road to his home was closed two years ago after the renovation work at the Shree Bhagavati Devasthan.

He alleged that the Devasthan committee did not take his family into confidence before closing the access road and neither was he given an alternate access road.

He said the current road access is very narrow and no four-wheeler can reach his home, making it difficult when anyone in the family is sick.