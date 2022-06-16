e-Paper Get App

Goa: St Joseph Vaz college staff holds clean-up drive at Sancoale

The 3-hour drive concluded with teachers appealing to the general public to behave responsibly and sensitively while disposing of their garbage.

The GoanUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 02:32 PM IST
Representative Image | Pixabay

The teaching and non-teaching staff of St Joseph Vaz College, Cortalim undertook a pre-monsoon garbage clean-up drive from Sancoale Health Centre to Sancoale Lake, as part of community service.

"It is ridiculous that the roadside area just opposite the health centre has been turned into a garbage dump by irresponsible and insensitive citizens and the panchayat body turning blind eye to the health hazard," said one of the participating teachers Fr Bolmax Pereira from the Department of Botany.

Added another teacher Dr Elroy Pinto, Sports director: "If left unattended, it will clog the drains as well as the water body thus creating more mess and affecting our health badly.”

The teachers were joined by Sancoale ward member Tushidas Datta Naik in this initiative and assured to dispose of the garbage collected by college staff through the panchayat.

"The panchayat earlier used to take this clean-up drive, but recently the work is hampered due to administrative mess in the panchayat," said Naik.

A JCB was also engaged by the panch member to help clean up the difficult patch opposite the Primary Health Centre which was converting into a hazardous garbage dump.

