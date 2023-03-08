Goa: ST group calls on Luizinho with plea for reservation in Assembly

The delegation of ‘Mission political reservation for Scheduled Tribes of Goa’ called on Rajya Sabha MP Luizinho Faleiro and handed over a representation with a plea for reservation of seats for Scheduled Tribes in the Goa Legislative Assembly.

MP Luizinho Faleiro had raised the issue in the Upper House of Parliament on April 6, 2022, demanding the reservation of seats in the Goa Assembly for Scheduled Tribes.

During his speech in the parliament, he had highlighted how the Scheduled Tribes of Goa are being denied their constitutional right as enshrined under Article 330 and Article 332 of the Constitution of India.

The delegation thanked the Rajya Sabha MP for raising the issue of political reservations in parliament and once again requested him to bring this to the notice of the Upper House and demand for reservation of seats for Scheduled Tribes in the Goa Assembly.

Luizinho Faleiro has assured that he will once again raise this in the upper house of the parliament during the upcoming session and assured his full support to intensify this movement in Goa if the demand of the ST community is not fulfilled.

The delegation comprised president Adv John Fernandes, general secretary Rupesh Velip, Advisor Govind Shirodkar, Rachol sarpanch Joseph Vaz, Davorlim sarpanch Herculean Niasso, Sao Jose de Areal panch Joycee Dias, besides Francisco Culaso, Mahesh Kunkoliekar, Caitan Carvalho, Constantino Faleiro and Ravindra Velip.