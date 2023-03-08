e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: ST group calls on Luizinho with plea for reservation in Assembly

Goa: ST group calls on Luizinho with plea for reservation in Assembly

The delegation of ‘Mission political reservation for Scheduled Tribes of Goa’ called on Rajya Sabha MP Luizinho Faleiro and handed over a representation with a plea for reservation of seats for Scheduled Tribes in the Goa Legislative Assembly.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
article-image

The delegation of ‘Mission political reservation for Scheduled Tribes of Goa’ called on Rajya Sabha MP Luizinho Faleiro and handed over a representation with a plea for reservation of seats for Scheduled Tribes in the Goa Legislative Assembly.

MP Luizinho Faleiro had raised the issue in the Upper House of Parliament on April 6, 2022, demanding the reservation of seats in the Goa Assembly for Scheduled Tribes.

During his speech in the parliament, he had highlighted how the Scheduled Tribes of Goa are being denied their constitutional right as enshrined under Article 330 and Article 332 of the Constitution of India.

The delegation thanked the Rajya Sabha MP for raising the issue of political reservations in parliament and once again requested him to bring this to the notice of the Upper House and demand for reservation of seats for Scheduled Tribes in the Goa Assembly.

Luizinho Faleiro has assured that he will once again raise this in the upper house of the parliament during the upcoming session and assured his full support to intensify this movement in Goa if the demand of the ST community is not fulfilled.

The delegation comprised president Adv John Fernandes, general secretary Rupesh Velip, Advisor Govind Shirodkar, Rachol sarpanch Joseph Vaz, Davorlim sarpanch Herculean Niasso, Sao Jose de Areal panch Joycee Dias, besides Francisco Culaso, Mahesh Kunkoliekar, Caitan Carvalho, Constantino Faleiro and Ravindra Velip.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: ST group calls on Luizinho with plea for reservation in Assembly

Goa: ST group calls on Luizinho with plea for reservation in Assembly

Goa: Rivals Vijai, Damu cynosure of all eyes at temple for Holi

Goa: Rivals Vijai, Damu cynosure of all eyes at temple for Holi

Goa: Chinchinim locals object to additional land acquisition for the widening of NH66

Goa: Chinchinim locals object to additional land acquisition for the widening of NH66

Goa: Cuncolim locals seek action against construction by fish exporting unit outside industrial...

Goa: Cuncolim locals seek action against construction by fish exporting unit outside industrial...

Goa: Vigilant youth stop drunk truck driver at Canacona

Goa: Vigilant youth stop drunk truck driver at Canacona