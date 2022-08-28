Goa: Special train flagged off from Vasco for Vailankanni

Vasco: It was a special day and the entire Vasco railway station was filled with spiritual fervour as the Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar along with Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) Chairperson Leo Rodrigues, Municipal Councillors and others on Saturday morning flagged off the special Vasco-Vailankanni train from the Vasco Railway station.

“We are glad that the Railways have agreed to start the train because we have a lot of Goans and Vascokars who use the train for the holy pilgrimage,” said Salkar, while speaking to reporters.

“We have already got additional bogies and increased the bogies from 18 to 21 for accommodating more pilgrims and also increased more sleeper bogies for the convenience of pilgrims. We have also altered the train departure timing from morning to night so that pilgrims can get more time during the feast,” said Salkar.

“We have asked the Railways to have an additional train to Vailankanni during the feast and also demanded them to restart trains between Vasco and Chennai. We have also requested the Railways to have trains in such time that they can stay one day in Vailankanni for the benefit of the pilgrims,” said Salkar.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.