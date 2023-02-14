Goa: Siolim local held with drugs worth Rs 2 lakh

The Anjuna Police arrested a 44-year-old man on charges of possessing of 23.4 gms of cocaine and 3.4 gms of ecstacy on late Sunday evening.

Police estimated the value of seized contraband at more than Rs 2 lakh.

The Anjuna Police informed that they received specific information that someone would come to deliver drugs to prospective customers and accordingly laid a trap and nabbed the accused Nitin Banaulikar.

“We had received very credible information that the particular accused was involved in drug activities. We had put the person on our watch list and accordingly nabbed him,” said Jivba Dalvi, Mapusa SDPO.

According to police, the seized drugs cocaine was worth Rs 1,87,200 while ecstacy was worth Rs 2,04,200

The illegal drugs along with other exhibits were seized following all mandatory provisions of the NDPS Act.

An FIR under Section 21(b), 22(b) of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.

The raiding team consisted of PSI Ashish Parab and Francisco Xavier and constables Shamba Shetgaonkar and Mahendra Mandrekar.

Further investigation is in progress under the supervision of Anjuna PI Prashal Dessai, SDPO Jivba Dalvi and SP North Nidhin Valsan.﻿

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)