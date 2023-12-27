 Goa: Signboards Conveying Social Messages Installed In Loutolim
THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
The signboard installed at Loutulim | The Goan Network

Margao: The Village Panchayat of Loutolim, under the leadership of Sarpanch Joana Fernandes and Secretary Amol Tilve, has successfully completed the installation of signboards conveying social messages in all the nine wards of the village.

The Sarpanch and Secretary took the initiative to install social message signboards and completed the installation of the boards.

GIPARD provided training

The expeditious implementation can be attributed to the training provided by GIPARD (Goa Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development).

The placement of signboards in all nine wards will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the community. These messages, strategically displayed, aim to promote awareness and social responsibility among the residents of Loutolim.

A statement issued by the Panchayat stated that the successful installation of social message signboards reflects the Village Panchayat’s commitment to community development.

article-image

