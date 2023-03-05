Goa: Shripad admits ‘someone’ in BJP trying to replace him for LS polls

The Goan: You have been left out for quite a few State and Central events. Do you believe this is a deliberate move against you?

Shripad Naik: It might not be deliberate but it has definitely happened. The issue is forgotten, however, such a thing could paint a bad image of the party as a whole, leave me. I have not taken it personally, although people are questioning it. It will ultimately affect the party.

TG: Have you accepted Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte’s apology over not being invited to inaugural function of the renovated Dona Paula jetty?

SN: Yes, I have accepted his apology. I have even told him that he should not take the sole responsibility for keeping me out of the event. I just don’t want it to be repeated, not to me only, but to anyone else.

TG: What are your plans for the Lok Sabha elections? Do you expect to get a ticket this time too?

SN: My work has already started. Sampark sabhas are underway and I am leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the ongoing projects are completed at the earliest because some are pending due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Work is in full swing. About getting a party ticket this time, there is no question that I won’t get it. I am a strong contender, whose winning margin has increased every election.

TG: There are speculations that BJP President Sadanand Tanavade is staking a claim for 2024. What is your take?

SN: There is no base to this speculation. Neither has he claimed nor have I heard from others. The Parliamentary Board decides the ticket allocation. My opinion is that those agents who are working for someone else should stop fooling the people and playing politics or agenda. I am aware that some things are happening behind my back but my appeal to them is that you should not indulge in dirty tricks. It is not my father’s property… If someone wants to contest the Lok Sabha polls, follow the procedures… I have dedicated myself to the cause of the people and the nation, not for my selfish interest. If there’s any attempt against the interest of the party, it is the party’s loss.

TG: It will be your sixth election. Having been an MP for 25 years, anti-incumbency is a big hurdle. How do you hope to negate this factor?

SN: Such a factor arises in local elections. We have never fallen short of serving the people with full zeal and enthusiasm. I have won elections with a margin of 1 lakh votes and the winning margin keeps increasing every election, which sends a clear signal to all that people are showering their blessing. What hurts is that certain people are up to something. Being a senior party worker, I feel bad.