 Goa Shocker: Body Of 23-Yr-Old Man Found Under Mysterious Circumstances In Bushes Of Saligao Plateau
THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Porvorim: Saligao Police have found a body of a man in the bushes at Saligao Plateau on Sunday afternoon.

Police confirmed that two youth who were going to Saligao plateau noticed the dead man lying in the bushes of plateau.

Police Informed About The Situation

They immediately informed the matter to the Saligao police. On receipt of the information, Police Inspector Somnath Mhajik along with his staff rushed to the spot. On searching the body of the deceased police found a wallet.

In the wallet, they found an identity card which revealed that the deceased person is from Tamil Nadu and his name is Satish Sitaraman aged 23. 

Police after conducting the panchanama referred the body to Goa Medical College, Bambolim for post-mortem. 

Relatives Informed About The Deceased

Police have informed about the death of the deceased to his relatives in his native place. The post-mortem will be performed after their arrival. 

