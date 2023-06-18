Goa: Sewage Chamber Overflows At Doorstep Of MMC Building

The burning issue of sanitation plaguing the commercial capital reached the doorsteps of the Margao municipal building on Saturday.

A sewage chamber right in the passage of the municipal building was overflowing, emanating sewage odour in the vicinity. The chamber resembled a fountain with sewage water gushing out onto the pavement, posing a nuisance and a health hazard.

The sewage chamber is located at the entrance to the municipal library building and readers who avail the facility complained of odour.

Questions have been raised about how the sewage chamber was overflowing on a Saturday which is a holiday for the municipal staff. The incident has brought to the fore the issue of sanitation plaguing the commercial capital with sewage flowing into the stormwater drains which later finds its way to the river Sal and other water bodies.

A citizen who came across the overflowing sewage chamber wondered how the civic body, which is expected to maintain sanitation and hygiene in the city, will take care of the entire city if it cannot handle the sewage generated in its very own building.