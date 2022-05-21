Goa: Seven-day police custody for man accused of murder at Velsao

Kishan Kalangutkar who was arrested by Verna police station on Thursday on charges of murdering 18-year-old Diya Naik at Velsao has been remanded to seven days in police custody.

Sources at Verna Police station said Kalangutkar was produced in court on Friday and was sent to seven days in police custody.

“Police have not recovered the weapon used in the crime and are searching for the weapon. The post-mortem has been conducted on the deceased Diya Naik and further investigation is underway,” said the source.

It may be recalled that Verna police on Thursday had arrested Kalangutkar from New Vaddem on charges of murdering Naik, also from New Vaddem, in a secluded location at Dando beach in Velsao on Wednesday. A love affair is suspected to be the motive for the murder.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 01:40 PM IST