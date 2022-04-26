Goa: Seraulim road under bridge work commences

The long-pending Road Under Bridge near the Seraulim railway crossing will finally become a reality in the next three weeks. The Konkan Railway Corporation has started work on the project at an estimated cost of Rs 4.26 crore.

Ex-Benaulim MLA Churchill Alemao’s nephew Warren Alemao, who descended on the site along with Seraulim Sarpanch Leslie Dourado, said the project was passed during the tenure of the former Benaulim MLA.

“This project has been pending over the years and it was only during the stint of the ex-MLA Churchill that the government had given administrative approval for the project,” he said added, “We have come to take stock of the situation.”

He exuded confidence that the Konkan Railway will complete the project within the set time frame. The project is expected to finally end the traffic snarls at the Seraulim railway crossing during the running of the trains.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 12:15 PM IST