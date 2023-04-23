Goa: Sealing of pre-historic cave sparks protest in Dabolim

The Chicalim Bio-Crusaders on Saturday appealed to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for help in restoring the sealed pre-historic heritage natural cave at Dabolim by unknown persons.

The Chicalim Bio-Crusaders were protesting against the sealing of the pre-historic natural cave at Dabolim. Holding placards to demand the protection of the cave as well as other heritage sites in Goa, the protestors sought quick action from the Chief Minister and the Chicalim panchayat to restore the cave to its original form.

The Chicalim Bio-Crusaders received solidarity from historian Prof Prajal Sakhardande, Mhadei activist Tanoj Adwalpalkar and Malik Lalmiya, heritage activist, who also attended the protest.

Speaking at the protest meet, Convenor of Chicalim Bio-Crusaders Cyril Fernandes expressed shock and dismay at the sealing of the historic heritage cave by unknown elements. He claimed that this is a criminal act carried out by persons who have damaged a heritage site for obvious reasons.

He claimed that he had made enquiries in the Chicalim panchayat and was informed by the secretary and the sarpanch that the panchayat had not carried out the sealing and neither had the panchayat given any license to anyone to do the same.

Cyril Fernandes further appealed to the Chief Minister to provide funds through the village panchayat to preserve and beautify the natural cave site and also the three underground caves in Naquelim ward, which are receiving a large number of visitors.

Prof Prajal Sakhardande expressed his shock at the incident and demanded that the archaeology department act immediately to take protective steps and restore the cave to its original condition.

Prof Sakhardande informed that since 2005, he along with Cyril Fernandes had been campaigning with the archaeology department to demand that this particular cave along with the three in Naquelim ward of Chicalim be declared as heritage sites. He condemned the Archaeology department for sleeping over this issue for the last 20 years ignoring the public sentiment.

Rui Araujo, Chairman of the Chicalim Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC), also condemned the action of sealing the cave. He informed that the cave has been listed in the heritage list of monuments in the People’s Biodiversity Register of Chicalim and thus a protected site.

Mhadei activist Tanoj Adwalpalkar condemned the sealing of the natural cave and demanded that the Goa government take action against the culprits. He claimed that heritage in Goa is under threat and demanded that every citizen be vigilant about the same.

He lauded Chicalim Bio-Crusaders for taking up this issue and offered his full support.

