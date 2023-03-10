Goa: Scrapyard reduced to ashes in Navelim fire

A scrapyard at Nagmodem-Navelim was engulfed in a major fire Wednesday night, reducing the yard into ashes.

While the Margao fire brigade had brought the fire under control in the wee hours of the day, the firemen returned to Nagmodem after the fire recurred in the morning.

A total of three fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the fire under control.

One Keshav Naik informed that fire must have occurred outside before it spread to the scrap, engulfing the entire yard. He said many people sit near the scrapyard late night and the fire must have occurred outside before it spread the yard.

While the fire tender reached the site at around 1.30 am, another tender was called half an hour later to bring the fire under control.

A fireman, however, pointed out that the fire may recur at the site because of the prevailing heat wave and have called for deployment of a JCB machine to churn out the waste to completely extinguish the fire.