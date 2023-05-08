Goa: Save Mhadei front calls MLAs campaigning for BJP candidates in Karnataka as traitors

Calling all the BJP ministers, MLAs and leaders, who are campaigning for the party candidates in the Karnataka election as traitors, the Save Mhadei, Save Goa Front on Sunday warned that the people of the State will teach the BJP a befitting lesson for betraying Goans on Mhadei.

The Front took exception to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's campaigning for the party candidates in Belagavi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the media, Prashant Naik said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is moving around with Union Minister Amit Shah in support of party candidates in the Belagavi district when the latter had announced that the Mhadei issue has been resolved in favour of Karnataka.

“The Chief Minister has no interest in Goa at heart. For him, it is apparent that the party comes first than the people of Goa and Mhadei,” Naik said, while demanding to know how can the Goa Chief Minister move around in Belagavi when Karnataka is going ahead with the construction of dams and bhandaras to divert Mhadei river.

Condemning the presence of BJP ministers, MLAs and leaders in Karnataka, Naik said the people of Goa will teach a befitting lesson in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He exuded confidence that the people of Goa will neither forgive nor forget the role played by the BJP in compromising the interests of Goa on the Mhadei river.

“The 2024 Lok Sabha election is just a year away and the people of Goa will show the BJP its place,” Naik added.

Front office bearer Pratima Coutinho said the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in Karnataka shows that he has no self-respect left in him. Terming the CM as the biggest hypocrite, Pratima said Pramod Sawant is instrumental in selling Mhadei when he had gone on record saying Mhadei is dearer to him than his mother.

She also attacked the government for sending 100-odd KTC buses to Karnataka in support of the BJP’s election campaign without any intimation or notice to the people of Goa.

When the media sought to know the reaction of the election result of the Sanquelim municipal poll where the BJP has swept the polls, Prashant Naik said the Save Mhadei, Save Goa Front is an apolitical organisation and did not support any party or candidates in the civic poll.

Admitting that the Front had held its first rally in Sanquelim to save Mhadei, Naik, however, said the Front did not give a call to the people to vote for any candidates in the election.