Goa: Save Benaulim mission gains ground

Margao: Benaulikars are bracing up for a massive signature campaign, beginning from Monday, as they have decided to approach the churches and temples in the village in order to collect around 10,000 signatures before a petition is made to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build the western bypass on stilts and save the village from disaster.

The villagers have also resolved to take the Save River Sal mission along the banks of the riverine villages, right from the mouth of river Sal at Betul to the original point of the river at Verna, to save the village and restore its lost glory.

The panel constituted by the special gram sabha on Thursday had a meeting at the Benaulim Panchayat hall on Friday evening wherein they put a plan in place to take the massive signature campaign exercise to the logical conclusion.

As per the gram sabha resolution, the panchayat is expected to engage a private hydrologist who would conduct a study on the water catchment areas of the village, based on which the people would move the courts to defend its stand that the Western bypass passing through the village is to be built on stilts.

Petitioner in the National Green Tribunal, Royla Fernandes, ZP member Hanzel Fernandes, Rudolf Barretto, Roque Fernandes, Neri Fernandes participated in the discussion with the Panchayat members led by Sarpanch Vencila Fernandes.

After the meeting, Royla said the panchayat members and members of the panel would approach the President of temples and churches seeking their cooperation in the signature campaign.

She said the panel would also seek the help and cooperation of the Small Christian Communities in the village to complete the signature campaign within a time frame so that the petition is sent to the PMO office with a plea to sanction the bypass on stilts.

On Save River Sal mission, she further said Benaulim village alone cannot save the river from destruction, saying the villagers have resolved to seek help and active participation of all the people inhabiting the banks of river Sal, right from Betul to Verna to save the river.

ZP member Hanzel Fernandes told the media that stakeholders, who eke out a living from the river Sal, will be roped in to take the Save River Sal mission to its logical conclusion. He said the Benaulim sarpanch would coordinate with her counterparts heading the riverine villages and take the ongoing movement across the riverine villages.

On the Colva STP, the panel has resolved to seek details whether the existing STPs at Sirvodem-Margao are working full proof or have been the source of contamination of the river Sal.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 01:10 PM IST