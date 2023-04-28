Goa: Sardinha blames Churchill for political defections in State

South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha on Wednesday came down heavily on Churchill Alemao, charging the former MP for being responsible for the political defections witnessed in the state.

Terming Churchill as a politician who goes by the wind for his self-benefit, Sardinha said Churchill is with the ruling BJP and claimed that the former played his role in the Congress split in 2022.

Addressing the media, the South Goa MP asserted that he would exhaust the entire funds under the MPLAD scheme before his tenure ends next year.

Referring to Churchill’s charge that he has not seen much development works ushered in South Goa in the last four years when the MPs received Rs five crore annually under the scheme, Sardinha said only those who are blind and deaf will make these charges that they have not seen nor heard of the development taken up in South Goa.

”Let me place this on record that the MPs did not receive the funds for one year because of the Covid pandemic. In another year, the MPs received only Rs two crore to execute the scheme under the MPLAD scheme. I have utilized the funds under the scheme, and I would like to tell all and sundry that I will exhaust the entire funds before my term ends next year,” he said.

Turning his tirade at Churchill, the South Goa MP blamed Churchill for the increasing defections and corruption in the State, saying that though Churchill had won on the Congress, he was not with the Congress. “Is there any Chief Minister of Goa who had twice gone to jail?” Sardinha questioned, saying Churchill played his role in the Congress split in 2022.