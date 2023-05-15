Goa: Sao Jose de Areal gram sabha turns chaotic as tempers flare

The Sao Jose de Areal gram sabha witnessed bedlam and uproar on Sunday on a host of issues, including the refusal by the panchayat to include certain points on the meeting agenda.

Sarpanch Linda Fernandes called off the meeting midway before the business on the agenda could be transacted claiming she was abused and insulted by a gram sabha member.

The Goa police were seen in action at the meeting, cordoning off the gram sabha members from moving towards the dais.

The adjourned meeting resumed on a stormy note when irate gram sabha members insisted that the Sarpanch open up discussions on the budget estimates for the 2023-24 financial year.

Deputy sarpanch Valente Fernandes, who had chaired the meeting last time around, stood up and made it point-blank clear to the gram sabha members that the budget was approved by voice vote at the last meeting. Valente further informed that the minutes of the adjourned meeting has been recorded in the book, which states that the budget was approved at the last meeting.

The explanation failed to satisfy the gram sabha members, who insisted on discussions on the budget estimates. The members warned that they would not allow the Chair to transact the business on the agenda unless and until there’s a discussion allowed on the budget.

After much discussion, the sarpanch finally agreed to list out the salient points in the budget before it was approved by the members.

Fresh trouble ensued after the chair took up the meeting agenda for discussion, which was vehemently opposed by the gram sabha members. Agitated gram sabha members pointed out that the panchayat did not consider the applications moved by the villagers on a host of issues affecting the village and demanded discussions on those issues.

Some of the issues the members pointed out which were not included in the agenda included the Nessai housing project, mushrooming illegal scrap yards etc.

Sarpanch Linda and deputy Valente, however, stuck to their guns refusing to take up any issue that is not part of the meeting agenda.

In the bedlam and confusion, sarpanch Linda claimed that she was abused by gram sabha member Freddy Travasso and called off the meeting. Freddy, however, later rubbished the allegations, saying the sarpanch should prove her allegations.

Freddy and Peter Viegas later told the media that the gram sabha members will now knock on the doors of the Salcete Block Development Officer and the Director of Panchayats for justice.

“We are confident the panchayat higher-ups will give the people justice by calling for the gram sabha,” Freddy said.

Areal deputy sarpanch Valente later told the media that the panchayat would also submit a detailed report on the deliberations at the gram sabha to the Salcete BDO and the Director of panchayats presenting the factual situation at the meet.