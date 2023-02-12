Goa: Saleri-Khola locals protest assault of villager at Agonda over rivalry

Operating dolphin trips on Agonda shore turned murkier after a non-villager accused of operating on the beach was allegedly assaulted by licenced water sports operators.

In response, a morcha was taken out in Agonda on Saturday by a group of people from Saleri-Khola demanding justice and action against for the assault on their community member at Agonda.

The agitators later approached the police outpost at Agonda, where Canacona PI Chandrakant Gawas was given a memorandum to immediately arrest the culprits for assaulting Mangaldas Dhuri of Khola. The PI held a discussion with the agitators and also held a joint meeting with the complainant and the accused.

According to sources, Dhuri was accused to plying his fibreboat for dolphin trips at Agonda beach without any permits or licence from the authorities.

He was reportedly reprimanded not to operate from Agonda shore which already has a suifficient number of licenced operators.

“Inspite of requests and warnings, the non-villager is accused of highhandedness and challenging the legal operators,” claimed a source.

Two days ago, a heated argument ensued between a group of operators and Dhuri, resulting in a scuffle.

The agitators have threatened to intensify their agitation if the police fail to arrest the accused who were involved in the assault of Dhuri.

