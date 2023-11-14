Goa: Saleli Continues To Grapple With Water Shortage For Months; Villagers Warn Of Staging Protest

The Saleli villagers are being supplied with water through tankers amid a shortage. | The Goan Network

VALPOI: On one side, Diwali was being celebrated happily; on the other side, there has been a severe shortage of drinking water in Saleli villages under Honda Panchayat jurisdiction for the past few days.

Due to this, even during the festival of Diwali, citizens had to run for water. The citizens have expressed intense anger over the inadequate water supply in this village. The villagers of this area have warned to address the water shortage immediately, or else they will march against the Valpoi Water Supply Office.

Shortage of drinking water irks citizens

The information regarding this indicates a continuous shortage of drinking water for the last several months in Saleli villages under Honda Panchayat area. A similar shortage of drinking water occurred during the rainy season, and complaints have been made continuously.

However, villagers allege that no special attention is being paid to it. After continuous complaints, water was supplied by tankers; however, the water supply is unsatisfactory, and the villagers have made complaints that it does not satisfy the citizens.

Public backlash against officials

The officials of the water supply office are failing to solve the problem in this area, and because of this, the citizens have expressed their anger. If the drinking water shortage in this village is not resolved in the next four days, the villagers have warned to march to the water supply office of Valpoi.

There is a constant demand that an independent water pipe should be laid in the villages, and satisfactory water supply should be provided. But this demand has not been fulfilled till now.

Meanwhile, according to more information received in this regard, many people contacted the local MLA Dr Deviya Rane regarding the scarcity of drinking water in this area. She has promised to give serious attention to this matter.

