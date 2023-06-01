Goa: Sal desilting project contractor finally starts de-weeding work

With monsoons round the corner, the River Sal desilting project contractor has finally started the work of de-weeding of the river at the Khareband stretch.

The Goan had recently highlighted how the de-weeding work at the river Sal had not commenced to date though the contract mandates the contractor to de-weed the river for a period of three years as part of the maintenance norm.

Sources in the know informed that newly-appointed Executive Engineer, Water Resources Department (WRD) Gipson called up the contractor and impressed upon the contractor the need to take up the de-weeding work if he expects the WRD to release his security deposit.

The contractor is believed to have later agreed to carry out the de-weeding work, claiming this is the third year he has taken up the work of de-weeding the river since the time the river was de-silted.

It was, however, unclear whether the contractor would clear the weed all along the river Sal course where the river was desilted in 2021 or whether the ongoing operation will be restricted to both sides of the Khareband bridge.

For, it would take a considerable time for the contractor to take up the entire river for de-weeding given that monsoon season is round the corner.

Sources in the know further pointed out that WRD has also not engaged other contractors to de-weed the river ahead of monsoons.