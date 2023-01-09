Goa: RPF raid at travel agency busts fake IDs used to book tickets

A raid conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on a Margao-based travel agency on Sunday has revealed that fake IDs were being allegedly used to book train tickets and to sell the tickets at a premium.

The RPF team that descended at the office of the travel agency seized a total of 62 fake IDs used for ticket booking. RPF officer Vinod Mishra told the media that lakhs of railway tickets were also seized during the raid.

Addressing the media, Mishra informed that the fake IDs were used to purchase tickets to sell the tickets to gullible train passengers at a higher price. “We have seized around 62 fake IDs, besides lakhs of train tickets,” he said.

To a question, Mishra pointed out that many have travelled on the train tickets purchased from the travel agency and many others were scheduled to make the train journey. “Since this incident of using fake IDs has come to light to book the train tickets, we will move the railways to block the tickets,” he said.

“We are still counting the number of tickets that have been seized from the travel agency,” he said, saying the investigation is underway.

Mishra pointed out that two persons have been detained and brought for investigation.

“Since the investigation is at the preliminary stage, we are come out with more details during the course of investigations,” he said.

