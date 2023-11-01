Goa: Row Over Cancona's Falling ITI Structure; RGP Youth Wing Demand Immediate Measures From Govt To Ensure Safety

The Goan Network

CANACONA: Claiming that the Canacona ITI building is deteriorating with each passing day and is on the verge of collapse, the RGP Youth Wing has called for immediate government measures to ensure the safety of students and staff on the premises.

Speaking to reporters after visiting ITI Canacona, RGP State Youth President Ashlon Rodrigues and some local youth members said they had gone to inspect Canacona ITI following requests from some ITI students and parents.

ITI structure is on the verge of collapse

“We found the structure is on the verge of collapse. In most rooms, concrete pieces have fallen from the slabs, the bathrooms are in a sorry state of affairs. There are no doors to close the bathrooms, and there is no privacy in the washrooms,” said Rodrigues.

Rodrigues added that when they had gone to meet the principal of Canacona ITI, they were told that the principal was at some other ITI as he is holding charge of three ITIs.

“We were informed that the principal comes only one or two days a week as he has two other ITIs to look after. Some students also informed us of a shortage of teaching staff. One teacher has not come to the ITI for the last 3 months, and there has been no replacement to conduct the classes.”

Why is the government keeping mum?

“When questioned, a staffer informed us they had already informed the government about the condition of the ITI building. Why is the government or PWD silent and not doing anything to ensure the safety of students and staff on the premises?”

Rodrigues said there is also a need for an additional bus to transport students to and from Canacona ITI. “The government should immediately inspect Canacona ITI and, without wasting any time, take all measures to avert any untoward incident. The RGP will take everyone concerned to task if no safety measures are put in place at Canacona ITI,” he warned.

