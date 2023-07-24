Goa: ﻿Role of Administrator Of Comunidade, North Zone Comes Under Scanner

The actions of Administrator of Comunidade, North Zone and Tivim comunidade have come under the scanner for alleged illegal development and allotment of plots belonging to the Tivim comunidade.

The Tivim comunidade had called for auctioning of plots through the official gazette notification last month.

In a writ petition before the High Court of Bombay at Goa, a gaunkar of the Tivim comunidade has called for declaring the process to allot the plots and gazette notification as illegal and the same be cancelled.

The petitioner, Douglas Sequeira has said that as per procedure the comunidade has to notify available vacant plots every year in the month of January under the Goa, Daman and Diu Legislative Diploma no. 2070 dated 15/04/1961 Rules, 1985 framed under the Code of Comunidade.

Further, the general body of the comunidade is required to consider the applications and thereafter the further procedure has to be followed.

“The Tivim comunidade and Administrator of Comunidade have not followed the said procedure and is found to have clandestinely received applications and processed it for allotment,” Sequeira said in his petition.

Besides the Tivim comunidade and the Administrator of comunidade, secretary of Tivim comunidade, President of the Tivim comunidade, the revenue department, collector, director of vigilance, Colvale Police and the 14 applicants for plots have been made respondents in the case.

The case is coming up for hearing before the HC on Monday (July 24) even as the auctioning of the plots has been fixed on July 25.

While the Tivim comunidade will file its affidavit in the court on Monday, the HC had also directed issuing of notices to other respondents.

The petitioner who has been following the matter and raising several objections with the comunidade authorities was shocked to learn that the notices of auction of plot allotment to 14 private persons were issued in the Official Gazette on June 22.

The petitioner also found that the said notices have been issued with caption ‘Notice of auction of Mapusa Comunidade Plot’ instead of Tivim Comunidade plot.

“This has been done deliberately to mislead the public as Tivim Comunidade does not fall under Mapusa Comunidade,” the petitioner informed.

According to Sequeira, the Administrator of Comunidade, Shivprasad Naik has knowingly allowed processing of the applications ignoring the illegality.

He further said that the administrator has failed to furnish information in the capacity of Public Information Officer on the applications filed under the RTI Act.

“The administrator has failed to act on complaints about allotment of plots to the private persons and therefore acting contrary to the provisions of the Code of Comunidade,” he said.

He said the applications of the people who have applied for the plots cannot be considered and the Administrator and the Tivim comunidade have to be restrained from proceeding with the auction of the plots.

“The managing committee of the Tivim comunidade have illegally started development of the property of the comunidade by collecting money and engaging private contractor without the approval of the administrator as well as without obtaining approval of plan,” he alleged and called for inquiry by the department of vigilance in the offices of the comunidade.

