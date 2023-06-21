Goa Roadmap Will Be Key Guiding Tool For Resilient Tourism Says Shripad Naik

Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik on Tuesday said he is optimistic that the Goa roadmap for tourism will prove a key guiding tool to create a sustainable, inclusive and resilient tourism sector.

The roadmap declaration is set to be announced on the concluding day of the 4th G20 Tourism Working Group meeting.

“The Goa Roadmap for Tourism will be built on the efforts of the G20 Tourism Working Group in the past three years… Five interconnected priority areas are identified under India’s G20 Presidency of Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skill Development, Tourism MSMEs and Destination Management with corresponding recommended actions to progress the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals,” he said while addressing the inaugural session on Tuesday.

The union minister, who is also the Member of Parliament from North Goa, said: "The Goa Roadmap will be a key guiding tool for the creation of a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient tourism sector."

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, also present at the meeting along with State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte stressed the importance of fostering an inclusive travel sector that prioritizes sustainable travel experiences.

As the delegates gathered under the theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Sawant agreed with Naik that the meeting will facilitate shaping a roadmap for sustainable tourism and promoting international cooperation.

“Goa is famously known as the 'Pearl of the Orient’ and has been attracting millions of domestic as well as foreign tourists annually... It is an all-season tourist destination where there is something for everyone and tourists indulge in various kinds of water sports and experience the vibrant nightlife, attend musical events and cultural programmes and try out local cuisine,” the Chief Minister further said while reeling out a long list of tourism-related activities in Goa.