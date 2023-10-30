Goa: Road Leading To Monte Hill Becomes Waste Dumping Hub

The road leading to the picturesque Monte Hill which plays host to the Chapel and the TB hospital strewn with waste. | The Goan Network

MARGAO: The picturesque Monte Hill, around the Chapel area and the TB hospital, is often described as the last vestige of greenery left in the commercial capital.

It’s not uncommon to find fitness enthusiasts in the area early morning or late evening for their route walk. Sadly, the road leading to the Monte, beginning from the beautified steps, is littered with waste and garbage, indicating that the waste is not cleared from the road side on a regular basis.

Citizens incessantly dump waste

A drive down the road would reveal that the route is littered with waste, with unscrupulous citizens disposing of their waste along the roadside. The worst, however, comes when one nears the heritage TB hospital building.

Do not be surprised if you come across a mound of waste, right near the entrance to the hospital and further down near the sharp turn, with the two places turning out a favourite ground for waste dumping.

Remarked a senior citizen: “What we come across the Monte Hill road, especially along the TB hospital road is not just garbage dumping The area has been allowed to become a black spot for want of action by the Municipality and other authorities”.

MMC spends over ₹5 crore on garbage collection

He added: “I have heard that the Margao Municipality is spending a whopping over ₹5 crore for garbage collection in the city. I have no idea whether the black spots also come under the contractor’s jurisdiction. But, if the black spots are indeed the responsibility of the contractors, it only explains the sorry state of affairs”.

The citizen has only hoped the Margao Municipal City Fathers, the civic officials and the MLAs representing Margao and Fatorda take a round of the Monte Hill area and see for themselves how the area is taking the shape of a garbage mound when people speak about conversation and heritage.