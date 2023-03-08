Goa: Rivals Vijai, Damu cynosure of all eyes at temple for Holi

Arch political rivals Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai and BJP leader Damu Naik were the cynosure of all eyes as they were spotted at Lord Damodar Temple, Fatorda on the occasion of Holi.

However, unlike on a previous occasion wherein the duo had exchanged Holi greetings, both Vijai and Damu did not apply gulal powder on each other to mark the festivities.

In fact, after the religious ceremony at the Lord Dambab Temple near the Nehru stadium, Vijai left the venue, while Damu stayed put with his close aides.

In his address, the Fatorda MLA said he has prayed to Lord Damodar to give wisdom to the people that they protect the State and the people. He said Fatorda has a rich tradition wherein Holi is celebrated by people from all walks of life.

Damu Naik said he has prayed with Lord Dambab to shower his blessing on the people of Fatorda in particular and Goans in general.

The Fatorda MLA later headed to the SGPDA grounds where his We For Fatorda organised Holi celebrations, which evoked a huge response from Holi revellers.

Bollywood celebrity Niharica Raizada of Sooryavanshi fame was the star attraction at the Holi celebration hosted by We for Fatorda.

Holi celebrations were organised at several nooks and corners of the city by revellers.