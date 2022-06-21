Goa: Rising Covid cases worries health administration

Representative Image | YouTube screengrab

Panaji: With Goa's Covid-19 positivity rate hovering above the 10% level, the health administration in the State is worried over the increasing number of daily new infections.

Addressing the media, Health Director, Dr Geeta Kakodkar, urged the people to practice Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and take self-precaution.

"Cases are increasing but there is no evidence of another wave of infections according to experts" Kakodkar said, but urged those due for vaccine shots to come forward and get themselves inoculated at the various government health centres.

Dr Kakodkar expressed concern over the unsatisfactory level of coverage among frontline workers as far as the booster dose of the vaccine is concerned.

Vaccination of frontline workers who are in direct contact with Covid infected population is not satisfactory," Kakodkar said and urged them to come forward and get vaccinated.

The booster dose is administered free to frontline workers and seniors above the age of 60 years at government centers.

Others need to get themselves inoculated at private centers and pay the specified fees.

Kakodkar also said, people should take self-precaution and wear face masks in public places and crowded areas.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane held a meeting with the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar and Dr Kakodkar where he asked the two top health officials to constantly monitor the Covid-19 situation.

"I urge everyone in the State of Goa to be watchful. Wear a mask when you step out of the house and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour," Rane tweeted after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the daily new infections dropped to 78 on Monday but officials attributed the slide to the drop in number of samples tested on weekends.

Just 696 samples were tested in the 24-hour reporting period of Sunday-Monday taking the positivity rate to 11.2 per cent.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan

Read Also Goa: Driver makes lucky escape as vehicle rams into pole in Sancoale