Goa: RGP Slams RND Minister Against Charges For 2-Wheelers On Ferries | Manuel Vaz

OLD GOA: The Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) has slammed RND Minister Subhash Phaldessai for the proposal to introduce charges for two-wheelers and hike in charges for four-wheelers for commuting in ferries.

Speaking to reporters in Panaji on Thursday, RGP Treasurer Ajay Kholkar pointed out that in the last five years, the RND has been unable to utilise funds allocated for the department at an average of ₹5.4 crore annually.

“When the RND minister states that his department is falling short of revenue, he should use the unutilised ₹5.4 crore if he wants to develop additional infrastructure,” Kholkar added and not burden the common man who is already reeling under financial crisis.

“Also, in the last five years, the annual revenue generated by RND through charges for four-wheelers averages at ₹74 lakh,” Kholkar pointed out while stating that with the new charges, the department would be able to raise additional revenue of ₹2 to ₹3 crore.

“On one hand, the department is not utilising funds and on the other, it wants to raise additional revenue which is absolutely unnecessary,” Kholkar pointed out while adding that the RGP demands that the minister rolls back its decision to introduce charges for two-wheelers and also hiking charges for four-wheelers.

“This decision will affect the youth, particularly the students, who do not have any source of income. Further, it will burden those who are working in the private sector where there is a meagre salary. It will also burden the women, the senior citizens,” the RGP leader stated.

Kholkar also questioned the logic behind an absurd decision of the RND minister who appears to have not put any thought into the implication it would have on the already depleted pockets of the common man. “If the government does not withdraw the proposal, then RGP will begin awareness in the villages where the ferries operate and urge them to oppose the move,” he added.

When pointed out by The Goan that the minister has said that the revised charges are introduced so that people could get acclimatised before the introduction of RO-RO ferries, Kholkar informed that in the budget there is no mention of revenue generation for additional infrastructure. “So, how come the minister states that the revenue generated through the new charges would be used for infrastructure like RO-RO ferries or solar ferries and vice-versa?” Kholkar posed.

A Chorao local, Karan Volvoikar, highlighted how the youth would be the worst affected as they do not have a source of income. “Also those who are dependent on salaries will also be affected as a portion of their salary would go into paying the ferry charges,” Volvoikar added.

