Goa: RG MLA’s bid to corner govt backfires, ejected from House

St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar’s attempt to corner the government over Mhadei hit back at him when Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar ordered him to be marshaled out of the House for interrupting the proceedings.

During a special discussion on the inter-state row over the distribution of Mhadei river water, Borkar questioned whether it was appropriate for the State Assembly to debate on the contentious issue when the matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court. This led to a heated argument between him and the ruling dispensation.

Ministers Rohan Khaunte and Subhash Phal Desai, supported by their ruling colleagues warned the first-time MLA not to politicize the issue.

Speaker Tawadkar intervened asking Borkar why he didn’t raise an objection during a Business Advisory Committee meeting, held ahead of the assembly session to finalize the agenda.

With no satisfying reply from the legislator, who kept ignoring requests from the Speaker to go back to the Mhadei discussion; Chief Minister Pramod Sawant suggested that Borkar should not participate if he didn't wish to.

Borkar then began reading his email letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16 seeking a permanent solution. The move was vehemently objected to by the ruling leaders which escalated the argument to an extent that the Speaker had to restrict Borkar’s speech.

The drama continued as Borkar rushed to the well of the House protesting against the decision. The Speaker subsequently ordered him to be marshaled out of the House in order to continue with the discussion on Mhadei.

“The problem with the new MLAs is that they are not thoroughly prepared on a subject but want to just talk. When there’s an objection to this behaviour, they think it is an injustice to them... Senior legislators should guide the newcomers,” Tawadkar said.

