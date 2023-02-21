Goa: Revellers throng streets for Vasco Carnival Parade

Thousands of revellers from across Mormugao Taluka thronged the streets of Swatantra Path in Vasco to witness the colourful Carnival parade in Vasco on Monday evening.

Chief Guest and Panchayats Minister Mauvin Godinho flagged off the Vasco Carnival parade along with Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar in the presence of Carnival Committee Chairman Leo Rodrigues and other committees members.

The streets along the Swatantra Path were brightly decorated as several floats, some with live bands, paraded along the streets following the first float carrying King Momo and his Queen.

The thousands of revellers comprised locals and tourists lined up along the 1.5 km stretch of the jam-packed Swatantra Path.

A large stage was set up near the Vasco Railway Station for the chief guests to view the floats which depicted traditional, social and cultural messages highlighting the rich traditional and cultural history of Goa.

After the float parade, there was a performance by the musical band NH17 at a stage outside the municipal building.

A huge police force was deployed to avoid any law and order situation and to control the crowds. Some of them came on the roads by jumping over the barricade to video-shoot the floats while some tourists tried to take selfies with clowns and other artists to post on social media.

The floats included local Kunbi dances, dance academy floats, floats with messages from agriculture department, police department and the Navy, while some floats included ‘Pavsacho Purument’, the story of Goan Bakers and diet ‘Pao’, the efforts of traditional fishermen and others displayed messages of ‘Say no to Drink and Drive’.

At total of 57 floats in different categories, including clubs and institution (19), traditional (11), clown and jokers (11), fun and junk car (7), family (07) and sponsors (02) took part in the Vasco Carnival float parade highlighting Goan culture and tradition.

Speaking to reporters, Godinho said Carnival is a festival of fun, frolic and merry making.

"Everyone must enjoy every moment within limits and in discipline, so that things don't go out of control," said Godinho.

Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar said Carnival is a festival to spread communal harmony.

"We have seen that there is a mad rush today because Carnival is back in its original form after a gap of two years amidst the Covid pandemic. I appeal all to enjoy Carnival to the fullest and take back the message of living a happy life," said Salkar.

Vasco Carnival Committee Chairman Leo Rodrigues said people across all religions had participated in the Vasco Carnival festivities and made the event a grand success.

"Carnival is one of the most awaited functions in the year," said Rodrigues.

